Host afternoon tea event to support Eastwood charity

Host an afternoon tea to raise funds for Broxtowe Women's Project.

Broxtowe Women’s Project (BWP) is asking people to host an afternoon tea to celebrate its 20th birthday and raise vital funds to support women and children affected by domestic abuse.

Colette Byrne, BWP’s chief executive, said: “Our 20th birthday has given us an opportunity to reflect on the many women and families that we have helped through our specialist domestic abuse services over the last 20 years.

“This summer, following all Government Covid-19 guidance, we’d love Broxtowe residents to host 20th birthday fundraising afternoon tea events with family and friends, and have fun, while raising funds to help us to continue our incredible work for the next 20 years.”

BWP launched the summer of afternoon tea events back in June, when volunteers produced sandwiches, savoury treats and cakes, made sweeter by donations of cream and jam from Roddas in aid of National Cream Tea Day.

Guests, including BWP’s founder Andrea Lucy-Hirst, also enjoyed and added to rose-themed displays and poetry, to support Art Culture Tourism’s Year of the Roses campaign.

BWP has created a fundraising pack to make it simple and straightforward to host an afternoon tea event this summer.