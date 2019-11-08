Improvements to the D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum in Eastwood earns it an award

A museum which honours the birthplace of D.H. Lawarence in Eastwood has been recognised with an award.

The D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum has been presented with a highly commended award for enhancing visitor experience at the Nottinghamshire STAR awards.

Over the past 12 months the museum has significantly adapted its offer and these changes have been positively received by both tourist and local visitors.

Alex Khan, Cultural Services Manager at L Leisure who run the museum, said: “As a result of the changes we have made to the museum, we have seen a dramatic increase in local visitors.

“We now offer something for everyone, both grown-ups and children.”

The museum also now offers self-guided tours, free entry to Broxtowe residents, a bookable meeting space and has hosted outdoor events in the secluded secret garden; keep an eye out for activities taking place during the school holidays.

Also new for this year, the museum will be transformed into a winter wonderland with opportunities to meet Father Christmas every Saturday from November 30, until December 21.

A new gallery space has allowed for the museum to showcase more detailed information about Eastwood’s famous son in the Discover a Life Without Limits exhibition, exploring the themes that shaped D. H. Lawrence’s life and works.

Also the museum has been able to offer this gallery space to local groups.

In recent months the Beauvale Photography Group have displayed their portrayals of Eastwood past and present and currently there is an exhibition of young people’s comic book creations.

The D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum combines D.H. Lawrence’s authentically recreated childhood home, with an exhibition and gallery space celebrating the author’s life, work and humble beginnings.

From the museum you can branch out and explore the surrounding countryside, which inspired his work.