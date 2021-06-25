Inspirational abuse survivors walk miles to raise cash for Eastwood charity

The women from across Broxtowe, who named themselves the ‘Wellbeing Warriors’, raised money and awareness for Eastwood-based Broxtowe Women’s Project (BWP) through their fundraising campaign ‘Miles for Minutes in May’.

Together the women, along with friends, family and other survivors of domestic abuse, completed a grand total of 1,029 miles by walking, cycling or running every day in May.

Wellbeing Warrior Sarah, said: “We feel so proud to have completed this challenge.

The Wellbeing Warriors walked more than 1,000 miles during May.

"We’ve doubled the target of 500 miles we set out to achieve and are happy to have raised more than £275 to support BWP.

"As just £15 provides a woman affected by domestic abuse with one hour of telephone support from BWP, we’ve funded for more than 18 hours of support for other women.

"This makes it all worthwhile.”

The group met while receiving support from BWP, whose outreach service provides a helpline giving expert advice, along with email and text support, counselling and befriending services.

The charity aims to help empower women and build confidence and resilience so they can process and move on from the impact of domestic abuse.

BWP wellbeing officer Justine said: “‘Thank you to the Wellbeing Warriors for all the time and effort they put into making their campaign the success it was.

"It has not only raised money to help support other women and children who have experienced domestic abuse but raised awareness and given others the reassurance that with support there is hope.”

You can still give to the campaign in by donating to the JustGiving page.