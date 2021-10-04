Inspire launches new volunteering programme for people in Eastwood and Kimberley

Inspire's Community Markers programme has launched.

Inspire have launched new volunteer opportunities for people to get involved in delivering arts, culture, learning and library services across Nottinghamshire.

The Community Markers programme was officially launched last night (September 30) at the annual Inspire Awards where some of the categories celebrate the contribution volunteers make to Inspire.

Inspire have launched the new Community Makers website to allow people to search for volunteering roles in a quick and simple way. Roles are offered on a ‘free time’ basis, depending on whether you have a couple of hours free, a full day, or you can make a more regular commitment.

The Community Makers programme is available for people as young as 16 to get involved in.

Current opportunities include volunteering in Community Partnership Libraries, supporting our Youth Arts programme, and helping out at our Jazz Events.

Peter Gaw, Inspire’s CEO, said: “This has been a project several years in the making.

“Whilst we already have many people volunteering with us and playing a vital role in what we do, our new Community Makers website will help us streamline the process and make it quicker and simpler to sign up.

“Volunteers are a key part of our service; bringing experience, ideas and inspiration, delivering and supporting our vision to help the people of Nottinghamshire to read, learn and enjoy culture.

“Whatever your interest and no matter how much time you have – whether it’s a few minutes, a couple of hours, or a day, you can get involved and become an Inspire Volunteer."