Island Quarter donates £10,000 to Nottingham’s largest domestic abuse organisation

The non-profit organisation, based in Nottingham city centre, works with women, children and teenagers, offering a wide range of services and support to help people stay as safe as possible and find the strength to move on from domestic abuse.

The donation made by The Conygar Investment Company PLC was in remembrance of Ann Bernice Huffsmith, wife of Tom Huffsmith, who is part of the project delivery team at The Island Quarter, an £850million mixed-use development in the heart of Nottingham.

Tom said: “Ann was a treasure to everyone who knew her. Throughout her many years as a confidante and supporter of organisations such as the Salvation Army, and non-profits helping women overcome addiction, she also specialised in teaching dyslexic children to read and write. Thoughtful, loving, and kind, a quiet doer, she got things done and did it beautifully.”

Ann Bernice Huffsmith is pictured

The funds gifted to Juno Women’s Aid will go towards the charity’s Pet’s Project, a vital service providing a safe place for pets to be temporarily rehoused so women and their families can flee abuse and get the support they need.

Thanks to support and donations in 2020-2021, Juno has been able to work with 2,147 women, 375 children and young people, fostered 39 pets, and received more than 17,000 calls on its helpline. The charity has also furnished refuge properties, provided therapeutic groups for mums and children, as well as one-to-one support and much more.

Yasmin Rehman, CEO of Juno Women’s Aid, said: “On behalf of everyone at Juno Women’s Aid, I would like to extend my deepest and sincerest thanks to the Huffsmith family for sharing Ann’s story with us and making this generous contribution to our ongoing work with survivors, their children and their beloved pets. This donation will enable Juno to continue to deliver vital services. We commit to continuing Ann’s work and her legacy in our work with the communities in Nottinghamshire.”

A member of the Pet’s Project team, said: “I would like to say a massive thank you for this generous donation, it will make a significant difference and help to secure the longevity of the project. Many women who use the project tell me they would never have left if this project didn’t exist. It gives them such peace of mind to know their animals are safe and well cared for, knowing they will be reunited with their pets once they secure safe housing.”

For more information visit junowomensaid.org.uk

