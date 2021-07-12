Jacksdale Co-op gets fresh new look with £90,000 makeover

The Central England Co-op in Selston Road, Jacksdale, has received a raft of updates to give it a fresher, lighter feel and to include several new ranges and features to boost its offering to the local community.

The makeover comes after the store’s colleagues have worked around the clock to ensure vulnerable people across the district continued to have access to vital food and essentials throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The community food store has been undergoing its makeover in recent weeks, with changes including an updated product range to better reflect customers’ requirements.

This includes an extended chilled food section to offer a better selection of refrigerated goods.

There is also new internal signage and decoration to liven the place up, as well as many new features including a new customer toilet.

Store manager Julie Evans said the revamp is a big ‘morale boost’ for colleagues and the community after an extremely difficult period.

She said: “The team and I are feeling really positive about having this investment in our store and in our community and we have been eagerly awaiting the work being completed and being able to show it off to our customers.

The new-look Jacksdale Co-op is now open.

“It is a big morale boost for us all and something positive after what has been a challenging period for everyone.

"The feedback so far has been great, and our loyal customers are delighted with the new ranges and the fresh feel of the store.

“I would like to thank the community for their patience while the work has been completed but I hope they agree with us that it has been worth it.”

The Jacksdale Co-op store has a wide range of products from everyday necessities to something a little more special and also offers a lifesaving defibrillator, cash machine, Collect Plus/Paypoint, Lottery, instore bakery and a customer car park.