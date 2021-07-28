Kimberley charity project celebrates ten years of serving community

Staff and trainees at Rumbletums' 10th anniversary celebrations last Saturday.

Rumbletums Café is a supported training project for young people with a learning disability, some of whom may also have an additional physical disability.

The cafe, in Victoria Street, aims to provide training, work experience and opportunities to develop life skills for young people between 16 and 30 in order to increase their confidence, and enhance their vocational skills and abilities.

Dozens of staff, volunteers, trainees, parents and customers gathered at the cafe on Saturday (July 24) to celebrate Rumbletums’ tenth anniversary.

Cutting the cake to mark ten years of Rumbletums.

Along with a tombola, raffle and quiz, a huge birthday cake was cut to mark the occasion.

Former chairman of Rumbletums Trustees Derek Gardiner also gave a speech about the project and thanked the community for its support.

He said: “A lot has changed over the last ten years.

“All the changes that have taken place within the building, including the new kitchen, are all down to hard work and also to the generosity of customers, who have given so much.

"It has been a very difficult 18 months, as you will understand having gone through it yourselves.

“And so I just want to thank people for their service, for their commitment to the work of Rumbletums.

"I want to thank all of the customers for helping us out and being so generous.

“I want to thank all the staff and volunteers who give so much of their time and effort to enable us to function during this difficult time.

“And I want to thank the trainees, who have been faithful and worked very hard.”

Rumbletums trainees gain experience in a wide range of activities, including cooking, serving food and drinks, cash handling, time management, using the washing machine, dishwasher, airing and folding laundry, shopping in the local community and also have the opportunity to meet people and become part of a working team.

There are currently more than 20 young people undertaking training and work experience with Rumbletums, alongside the staff and volunteers.