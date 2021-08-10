Kimberley football club appeals to community after fire destroys equipment

A fire broke out in Kimberley Miners Welfare Football Club's equipment store at the Stag Ground.

Kimberley Miners Welfare Football Club, who practice at The Stag Ground, were hit by a fire last Friday (August 6) which resulted in all the club’s pitch equipment being incinerated.

It is thought the fire may have been caused by an electrical fault on a lawnmower that was stored among the kit.

The club has since set up a fundraising page following the devastating events.

The aftermath of the fire.

So far, a grand total of £1,750 has been raised by almost 60 kind-hearted members of the community, however the club has set a target of £5,000 to help replace items that were destroyed in the fire.

Neil Johnson said on the club’s fire fund site: “The club is run purely by volunteers and the cost of replacing lost equipment will cost the club thousands.

“Any help given by the football or local community would be greatly appreciated.”

The Stag Ground is owned by Kimberley Town Council, which expressed its sadness and sympathy for club.

Councillor Stewart Bain said: “The ground is owned by the council, but the equipment belongs to the football club, and that is where the main costs will lie.

"Replacing the lost equipment will cost the club thousands. Please give what you can to help.”

Fans and other local teams also reacted to news of the fire.

@bertieostrich posted on Twitter: “Last thing needed before the start of a new season. Just glad no one was hurt.”

@all_sweat added: “Sorry to hear this, fingers crossed the damage is easily sorted. Thinking of everyone at the club.”

The club’s general manager Danny Stanley said he has been overwhelmed by the community’s response so far.

He said: “Thanks to everyone in this town who has rallied around its community football club.

“Absolutely blown away by the response from locals.”