Kimberley pub applies for new licence after forced closure over Covid breaches

The Queen's Head in Kimberley was forcibly closed last year.

The police, council and environmental health teamed up to take swift action to close down the Queen’s Head in Kimberley in November last year after staff repeatedly refused to follow track and trace procedures and allowed social distancing breaches.

Despite many warnings, the licensees continued to flout the strict lockdown rules at the Main Street pub, resulting in number of incidents, including police officers being assaulted and a large fight involving customers.

Complaints were also received about noise, underage drinking and anti-social behaviour and as a result, the pub's premises licence was revoked by Broxtowe Borough Council.

Although the pub placed a sign up in the window of the building stating it would be reopening in July, it did not have a premises or alcohol licence and has been closely monitored by police and other relevant authorities over the last few months.

During this period, the council has been in close talks with the venue about its future plans and this week the owners have officially applied for a fresh new licence.

This will ensure they can provide sale and consumption of alcohol, indoor sporting events, performance of live music, playing recorded music and performance of dance.

Under the new licence, the pub will be able to open late again – up until 4am at the weekends.

Those who have complaints about the licence being granted are encouraged to make a formal representation to the council.

John Miley, licensing manager at Broxtowe Borough Council, said: “All representations are being heard by the council in respect of this licensing application.

“If there are relevant representations, a hearing will be arranged within 20 working days of October 5 and a licensing panel will hear the matter.”