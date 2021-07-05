Kimberley schoolchildren's colourful £5,000 fundraising day to fill new libraries with books

Teachers get pelted with sponges in the stocks

Hollywell Primary on Hardy Street has recently undergone a £500,000 refit after becoming part of the East Midlands Education Trust (EMET).

The plans included two new library areas in school for the children and these are now lovely, colourful spaces.

But new books were needed to fill them so the school arranged a fun-packed sponsored outdoor obstacle course and colour-run challenge for the children.

Youngsters get to grips with an obstacle course at the school

The final total was raised through a combination of sponsorship from parents and relatives of pupils, a kind-hearted £300 donated by a parent to thank the school for the support it gave during lockdown and another £250 from Eastwood software company Microlise.

On the day, each class spent time outside completing the obstacle course, which also included the opportunity to throw wet sponges at the teachers who were in trapped in socks.

As suspcted this was one of the favourite attractions of the event among the pupils.

In the afternoon, the children completed extra laps of the field whilst being blasted with coloured powder by the staff.

The event provided plenty of colour for the kids

Head teacher, Elizabeth Ellis, said: “Our children have totally amazed us with the phenomenal amount that they and their families have raised.

"We are so proud of each and every one of them for making this happen.

"We can now fill Hollywell’s libraries with some brilliant books that will be enjoyed by our children for many years to come.

"We would like to say thank you to our families for supporting us.

The pupils took part in a colour run challenge

"This fantastic event not only raised vital funds for the school library but also brought the school community together following what has certainly been a challenging time in schools.”

Holywell Primary’s vision is for the schol to be a thriving community where every child reaches their full potential.

This links into the thos of the East Midlands Education Trust, which was formed in September 2014 with a mission to raise the educational standards and improve the life chances of students within the partnership.

Email your school stories to [email protected]

The children gave the day a resounding thumbs up