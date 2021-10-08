Kimberley shoppers outraged over 'ridiculous' parking fines at precinct

Drivers have been receiving fines at the Greens Lane Shopping Precinct in Kimberley.

The Greens Lane Shopping Precinct car park offers free parking for up to 90 minutes so customers can nip into Wilkos, the newsagents or various other shops nearby.

But many residents who have used the car park for various short stays during a single day claimed to have been slapped with fines.

One such person is Kirsty Hodgkinson, who said she thinks the cameras are missing images and assuming drivers who use the precinct multiple times in one day have been parked there for hours, rather than coming and going.

She said: “I nipped to Greggs in my car for a coffee at 8.30am when it opened and left ten minutes later, returning home with my car.

“Then, around lunchtime, I nipped back down to the precinct to use the shops.

“I only live up the road, I have no reason to be parked in the precinct for four hours!

“It’s ridiculous. They only sent pictures of me entering on the first occasion and exiting on the last.”

After being handed a £60 fine and discovering that many others were having the same issue, Kirsty contacted Kimberley councillor Richard Robinson.

The councillor then stepped in to fight back and has since helped a number of residents get their fines waived.

He is currently in the process of setting up a meeting with Smart Parking, the company responsible for the car park.

He said: “Some residents are clearly very annoyed as they have not overstayed their allowed parking time but have received quite significant fines.

“I have sent two complaints so far on behalf of residents – both have been cleared and had the charges rescinded and I have another four yet to send.

"I have also requested a meeting on site to discuss the company’s policies and CCTV operation.

“If anyone else has been particularly affected by such fines, let me know.”

In response to complaints, Smart Parking said it is looking into the matter.

A spokesperson said: “We have asked our technical team to monitor the cameras at this particular site to ensure there are no issues.