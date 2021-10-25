Zoe was also raising funds for the Nottingham University Hospitals Charity

Zoe Attenborough, 26, started running when she 17 and since then she has always been looking for her next challenge.

Zoe signed up for the Ultra Tour marathon and, after a few delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she finally completed the 35-mile challenge in Edinburgh earlier this month.

Zoe, who works as a civil servant, said: “One of the main factors that gave me inspiration and even more of a reason to do this race, other than my own determination, was that a friend of mine very suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on September 1.

"It came as a big shock to all who knew him, especially his family, who I am close to and are actually one of the main reasons I run and have become the person I am today.

"Mark was a wonderful guy and I had many muddy adventures with him in obstacle races, bootcamps and so much more.

"We always had a friendly rivalry, always pushing each other to one up the other.

"A few days before his funeral I spoke to his dad, Pete, about wanting to do something for him, in his memory.

The course took in the sights of Edinburgh

“Pete was collecting for Nottingham Hospitals charity and I asked if I could fundraise for them through my racing at the ultra.

"Pete was chuffed with the idea of it, so I set up my just giving page and got that all in order ready to share after Mark’s funeral.

“I remember feeling a bit apprehensive on the prospect of 35 miles of rolling hills.

"In the back of my mind though I kept thinking this is for Mark, it kept me very positive and optimistic throughout the build-up, start of the race and throughout.

Zoe completed the 35 mile course in memory of her friend Mark

"The day of the race would have also been Mark’s 36th birthday, so this was another big reason for me to give it my all, to make him proud and pay my respects to him.

“During the highland climbs section, I came across a pile of loose stones and had the idea to make a cairn in memory of Mark, I made a video of me building this for him.

"Not too much further along I came across another loose pile and decided to do another Cairn for his daughter Abigail who sadly passed away in 2015 just one week old due to birth complications.

"In some parts I felt they were with me on that race and leaving a simple sign of them on the highlands just seemed right in that moment.”

Zoe has managed to raise more than £1,000 so far and is so thankful for everyone’s support.

She said: “It’s an incredible amount and the most I’ve ever managed to raise for charity.

"Mark’s family were incredibly supportive and interactive on the day, promoting my videos, updates and watching me on the race tracker to see my progression.

"I got some absolutely wonderful comments and messages off them and all who followed me. I didn’t once think I can’t do this, it was always I can and I will, for them.

"It was just such an amazing, euphoric experience.”