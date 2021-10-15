Langley Mill farming star scoops prestigious national award
Jessica Langton, of Langley Mill, has scooped a prestigious Student of the Year award.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 8:47 am
Friday, 15th October 2021, 8:49 am
The accolade has come as part of the Farmers Weekly Awards and Jessica received her prize at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane, London.
Jessica has only just finished her second year at the University of Nottingham, but is already achieving so much. She is determined to help map a sustainable future for UK dairy and improve poor mental health in farming.
The Student of the Year Award was sponsored by NSF International. The awards celebrate the best of British agriculture and recognise hard-working and innovative UK farmers.