Langley Mill store to close on Boxing Day and New Year's Day to thank staff
Popular retail chain Home Bargains has announced it will be closing all its stores across, including Langley Mill, on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 9:59 am
The company has also confirmed it will be shutting shops at 5pm on Christmas Eve.
All of this, the company, is being done to thank staff for their hard work during the year and give workers more time to spend with family and friends over Christmas.
The move follows on from the company also shutting its doors on Boxing Day in 2019 and 2020.
The Langley Mill store is located at the Acorn Centre in Station Road and employs dozens of local people.