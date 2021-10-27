Last chance for Notts parents to apply for secondary school places

For parents whose children have just started in year six and are due to begin secondary school in September 2022, there are just a few days left to make their secondary school applications.

It is important for parents and carers to make sure they submit their application on time and make sure they use all four school preferences.

This way, parents are more likely to be offered a place at a school they are happy for their child to attend.

School pupils In a science lesson studying robotics (Photo credit: Highwaystarz-Photography)

The county council is strongly encouraging parents to look at the school admission arrangements to understand how their application would be considered for their preferred schools - making sure to include schools where their child would meet higher criteria.

It is important for parents to remember there is no guarantee of a place, even if they live in the catchment area or attend a linked primary school, which is why using all four preferences is key.

If parents include only one school and their child does not meet the higher criteria for that school, they risk not being allocated a place at that school. The child would then be allocated a place at the next nearest school that has places available after all other applications have been processed, which could mean their child is allocated a school further away than hoped.

This is because places at other nearby schools will have been offered to those families who did list those schools as a preference on their application, so their preferences would be considered first.

Coun Tracey Taylor, Nottinghamshire County Council’s chairman for children and young people’s committee, said: “Last year, almost 97 per cent of families who applied for a secondary school place on time were offered one of their four preferred schools, so it is really important that parents get their application in on time with all four preferences used – I cannot stress that enough.

“The last 18 months have been hard on everyone, especially for children who had to quickly adapt to virtual learning and then transition back to in-person school.

“I want the best outcome for all children and their parents in Nottinghamshire, so when it comes down to making your school application, please don’t rely on listing just one school. Use all of your four preferences for the best chance at getting your child into a school you are happy with.”

Any parents who have already submitted their application are able to edit it right up to the deadline, so anyone who has not made use of their four school preferences still has until time to add additional preferences. Those who applied online must remember to resubmit the application if they make changes, otherwise they will be lost.

You can apply via www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/admissions, although those without internet access can telephone 0300 500 80 80. If parents apply online, they can log in to their account on National Offer Day, March 1, 2022, to view their outcome.