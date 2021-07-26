The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) is nearing the end of its eight-week consultation allowing members of the public to comment on initial proposals for new Parliamentary constituencies.

The proposed reforms would see one additional constituency created in the East Midlands, while some will be reduced or increased in size and some renamed.

As a result, Kimberley would merge with Nottingham North, from Broxtowe, creating the new constituency of Nottingham North and Kimberley.

Broxtowe MP Darren Henry pictured in Kimberley.

This means Broxtowe would lose Kimberley, Nuthall and Watnall, but it would gain Eastwood from Ashfield.

The changes would affect where hundreds of people say they live – and what Parliament seat they vote for.

Broxtowe is currently Conservative, so the change could mean for a key local political battle at the next election.

The area’s current MP Darren Henry said: “The long consultation on the proposed changes is ensuring that local voices are heard.

"I intend to be fully involved at each stage of the consultation process."

Following the end of the public consultation on the initial proposals for new constituencies on August 2, there will be two further opportunities for the public to have their say.

The commission will hold its secondary consultation in early spring 2022, including holding a number of public hearings across the country, and will publish its revised proposals later in 2022.

Tim Bowden, secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: “We want to hear from as many people as possible to help us get the boundaries we have proposed right.

"Every response will be taken into account during the development of our revised proposals.”

You can view the boundaries on the interactive map and make a comment on the proposals here.