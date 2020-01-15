Love Island is looking for people from the Midlands to star in summer series: Here's how to apply

Fancy finding love and soaking up the sun on TV’s Love Island? Well here’s your chance!

Producers of the hit ITV show are now on the hunt for contestants for the summer series of the dating programme – and they are keen to get Midlands singletons into the villa.

Fancy starring on Love Island?

A spokesman for the show said: “ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love.

“The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.”

However, there are a number of rules for would be applicants wanting to find TV stardom.

You must be aged at least 18 years or over

Applicants must not be currently employed by ITV or production firm Motion and have not been previously employed by any of the ITV group of companies or Motion.

Also, a live-in partner or immediate relative (for example, mother, father, son, daughter, brother or sister) who is an employee of the firms means you won’t be able to take part.

You must also hold a passport which will be valid for the whole period of filming of the programme and at least six months thereafter and be eligible to travel to the programme destinations specified.

You must also be available to participate in the programme for a minimum of eight consecutive weeks

The closing date for submitting the application form is 30 April 2020.

The summer edition of the show takes place in sunny Mallorca in their now-iconic villa, and usually airs in June.

The current winter edition of the series began airing on Sunday and producers want to use the current blitz of publicity to find hopefuls for the summer series.

Love Island first began in 2015 as a regular ITV series, following two earlier celebrity editions in 2005 and 2006.

You can apply HERE