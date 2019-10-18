M&S confirm a new store will be opening at Gilbrook Retail Park next year

Marks & Spencer has confirmed it will be opening a new store at Giltbrook Retail Park also creating up to 150 new jobs.

The new 60,000 sg ft store is expected to open in the summer of 2020 and up to 150 new and existing M&S colleagues will work at the new store in Nottingham, with recruitment beginning in Spring 2020.

The store will be designed to appeal to M&S’s target of the family-aged customer, complementing the retail park’s extensive free parking, with 2,300 spaces, high quality family facilities and great store and leisure facilities mix.

For M&S Food, appealing to the family-aged customer means offering a wide product range and a big focus on fresh products.

For Clothing, the Click & Collect point will be easily accessible and the store will offer contemporary, easy-to-wear stylish clothing across all categories. The store will complement M&S’s existing Nottingham town centre offering.

The location of the store is an area M&S has been looking to open in for several years.

Giltbrook Retail Park is easily accessible to customers in both Derby and Nottingham and it also offers a prime accessible destination park just 1.5 miles from J26 on the M1.

Zoe Gibbard, head of region for the East Midlands, said: “We’re excited to unveil our plans to open a new store in Nottingham next year.

“Customer shopping habits are changing so it’s important we reflect the way they want to shop, seamlessly integrating our in-store and online experiences.

“Excitingly, in Nottingham reshaping our store estate means opening a big new store to best serve our customers’ needs, alongside our High Street shop. Giltbrook Retail Park is nestled between a bustling residential area and key commuter roads, so our store will be perfect for family shopping, as well as quick pit-stops – we can’t wait to open in this great location.”

Ben Grose, head of retail leasing at British Land, said: “Retailers continue to open stores in well located and well managed destinations that support omni-channel retail.

“We are delighted that M&S has chosen Giltbrook Retail Park to open one of its new, family-focussed stores.

“It is a testament to our strong asset management expertise and ability to create vibrant retail locations.”

M&S currently has stores at Waterside Retail Park, Ilkeston, as well as Mansfield and two in Nottingham.