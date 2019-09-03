Man appeared in court charged with multiple offences including theft from Boots at Giltbrook Retail Park

A man has been charged with multiple offences including theft of a motor vehicle and theft from Boots at Giltbrook Retail Park

The 34-year-old man appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday, September 2).

He has been charged with multiple offences

Craig Thompson, of Broxtowe Lane, Nottingham, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, theft, receiving stolen goods and making off without payment.

The theft of motor vehicle charge is in connection with a reported theft of a car on Sunday, August 25.

The theft and receiving stolen goods charges relating to a theft from Boots at Giltbrook Retail Park on Saturday, August 31.

The making off without payment charge is all related to an incident that took place at a petrol station in Nuthall Road, Nottingham, on August 31.

Thomson has been released on bail until trial at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, September 30.