Man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill in Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire Police have arrested a 21 year old man on suspicion of making threats to kill and criminal damage.

He is currently being questioned in connection with incidents in Lime Tree Road, Hucknall, which happened on May 15 and 17.

