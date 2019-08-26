Man’s body pulled from River Trent after police search

Emergency crews responding to reports of concerns for the safety of a man who had been seen getting into difficulty in the River Trent have this afternoon recovered his body.

Nottinghamshire Police were called just before 1.15pm today (Monday, August 26) to reports of concerns for the safety of the man.

A multi-agency rescue operation involving police underwater search teams, fire and rescue and ambulance crews had been underway since that time, before the man’s body was recovered at around 3.30pm.

The man’s family have been informed of the development and are now being supported by specially-trained officers following the incident.

Sergeant Pete Shaw from Nottinghamshire Police said: “Emergency services have sadly recovered the body of a man from the River Trent today, despite the best efforts of rescue teams and members of the public who helped at the scene.

“While work is now underway to understand how the man came into difficulty, I would like to take this opportunity to highlight this case as a reminder of the devastating consequences of entering open water – regardless of whether people do so deliberately or inadvertently.

“As in this tragic case, open water can have hidden dangers that can prove fatal and I would urge anyone who spends any time on or near open water to use this case as a devastating reminder of that – particularly during the recent warm weather we have been experiencing.”

Police are not treating the man’s death as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

Victoria Embankment in Nottingham had been closed to traffic while emergency services continued their work at the scene. The road has now fully re-opened.

Anyone who saw the man in the water or who has any other information about the incident is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 449 of 26 August.

