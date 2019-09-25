Man who died in Eastwood crash is named by police

A 51-year-old man who died in a crash in Eastwood has been named by police.

David Lewan, of Giltbrook, who was a former Grenadier Guard, was fatally injured after officers received reports of a collision involving a man and a lorry in the A610 on Wednesday, September 18.

He was treated at the scene for serious injuries but died a short while later.

Anyone who has any information about what happened, witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of the collision, should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 68 of 18 September 2019