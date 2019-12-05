Many people in Eastwood are anti-immigration, new survey reveals

Eastwood is home to some of the most anti-immigration people in Britain, according to new research.

A survey of 21,000 people across the country was carried out to determine the social attitudes of Parliamentary constituencies.

Participants were asked whether they agreed or disagreed with the statement that immigrants should be free to move to Britain and work.

In the Ashfield constituency that contains Eastwood, and also Sutton and Kirkby, a total of 48 per cent disagreed with freedom of movement, compared to 20 per cent who were supportive, with the rest undecided.

All 632 constituencies (excluding those in Northern Ireland) were ranked based on how many agreed versus disagreed, with the top ranking being most in favour of immigration.

The results placed Ashfield as high as 619th out of the 632 constituencies polled. Furthermore, of the 48 per cent who were against immigration, 25 per cent said they strongly disagreed, while 23 per cent said they simply disagreed.

Across Britain as a whole, 35 per cent of people were pro-immigration, 38 per cent were against and 27 per cent were not inclined either way.

The Parliamentary constituency of Broxtowe, which includes Kimberley, as well as towns such as Beeston and Stapleford, was ranked 176th nationwide after results that showed 39 per cent of people in favour of freedom of movement, compared to 36 per cent who were not, and the rest undecided.

The survey was carried out by news publisher Unherd, who warned that views on migration were “reshaping the British electorate”, overshadowing the old economic divide between left-wing and right-wing.

The biggest pro-immigration sentiment could be found in Battersea, London, where 63 per cent backed the right to work in Britain and only 18 per cent did not.

The area most hostile to immigrants was Clacton, Essex, where 47 per cent of residents were against free movement

Eric Kaufmann, Unherd commentator and professor of politics at London’s Birkbeck University, said the key factors influencing an area’s collective attitude towards immigration were age, education and existing ethnic diversity.

More educated populations tended to be more welcoming of migrants, while the proportion of people with a university degree closely correlated with their outloook.

Prof Kaufmann said: “Immigration attitudes are the fulcrum around which the politics of western societies are realigning.

“Those who see difference as disorder and change as loss are voting for parties that promise to slow immigration.”