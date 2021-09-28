Mayor of Broxtowe's charity cycle raises more than £2,000 to help tackle homelessness

The Mayor of Broxtowe, councillor Richard MacRae, lead a charity bike ride on Saturday, September 25, to help raise money for his chosen charity.

The Mayor of Broxtowe, councillor Richard MacRae, led a team of 20 riders on Saturday, September 25, to help raise money for his chosen charity – Broxtowe Youth Homelessness.

The riders set off from the Heritage Centre at Beeston Rylands and cycled seven miles to Notts County FC.

Participants were asked to pay £5 to take part and were also encouraged to raise additional sponsorship from family and friends.

In total more than £2,000 has been raised so far, with more donations still to come.

Mr MacRae said: “As a keen cyclist, I wanted to encourage others to get on their bikes and help me raise money for a fantastic charity.

“Big thanks to the local businesses who donated some great prizes, Rocky Riders, Bike Inn and The Cycle Lounge.

“It was great to see you all and we hope to do another one next year.”

Jessica Brannan, from Broxtowe Youth Homelessness, said the money will help to make a big difference.

She said: “Last year over 120,000 young people across the UK experienced homelessness.

“Broxtowe Youth Homelessness works with 16 to 25-year-olds across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, who are at risk of, or have experienced homelessness, empowering them to build a better future for themselves.

“The money we raise from the bike ride will help us to continue providing our vital services – everything from the drop-in centre to training and volunteer opportunities, as well as emergency food and toiletry parcels.