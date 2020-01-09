Minute's silence held for killed Notts PC

Officers, staff and volunteers fell silence at Bulwell today, to remember fallen police officer PC Ged Walker.

On January 7 2003, PC Ged Walker, a Nottinghamshire Police dog handler, was dragged 100 yards and fatally injured by a stolen taxi.

Ged Walker

The brave and determined officer was on duty in Bulwell at the time.

He died in hospital two days after the incident from serious head injuries.

In December 2003, 26-year-old David Parfitt was convicted of PC Walker's manslaughter and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

He had been on licence at the time of the incident for a previous robbery offence.

In September 2005, a memorial stone for PC Walker was unveiled at the junction of St Alban's Road and Cantrell Road in Bulwell, close to where the incident happened.

Present at the unveiling was PC Walker's widow; Michael Winner, the founder and chairman of the Police Memorial Trust; and the Chief Constable of Nottinghamshire Police.