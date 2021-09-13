Moving ceremony marks 100 years of iconic war memorial in Kimberley

Broxtowe Borough Council leader Milan Radulovic with soldiers at Kimberley War Memorial.

Kimberley War Memorial stands as a tribute to all those who lost their lives during both World Wars.

Dozens of residents, councillors, soldiers and veterans gathered in the town centre to mark its 100th anniversary and remember the fallen yesterday (Sunday, September 12).

A series of heartfelt speeches were made, including words from long-standing Kimberley business owner Roy Plumb, who gave a detailed history of the monument.

The site, at the corner of what is now Main Street/Greens Lane, was formerly home to a pond before being chosen for the ceremonial planting of an oak tree to mark the Coronation of King George V in 1911.

Following the Great War, to commemorate the millions who died, memorials became common place in communities and the site was then ear-marked as the best spot for Kimberley’s own tribute.

A hundred years later, the memorial remains a remarkable and unusual landmark in the centre of the town, and was Grade II listed in 1987.

As the ceremony continued, Reverend Peter Jones addressed the Kimberley community.

A new plaque was unveiled to commemorate the centenary.

He said: “The monument is a symbol that causes us to reflect on those who have given their lives in order to protect this nation.

“Here, right in the centre of this busy community of Kimberley, that we are privileged to be a part of, I feel this memorial stands as a cause not to confine our thoughts to one particular day of the year, important though Remembrance Day is, but to regularly reflect on those who have gone before us, the values they fought for and which we have a duty to uphold.

“It also helps us to consider the contribution we can make to ensure we all live in harmony with one another.”

Next, the Mayor of Broxtowe councillor Richard Macrae unveiled a new plaque to commemorate the centenary and remember ‘all those who gave their lives for our freedom’.