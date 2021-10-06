MP calls on Eastwood's support as he enters 'Dog of the Year' competition

Eastwood MP Lee Anderson and his beloved dog Alfie.

Following a two-year hiatus, dogs of all shapes and sizes, regardless of breed, creed or ‘pawlitical’ persuasion, will head to Victoria Tower Gardens in London with their two-legged MP owners to see who will be crowned Parliament’s top dog.

Organised jointly by Dogs Trust and the Kennel Club, the competition offers the unique chance for Eastwood MP Lee Anderson to show off his loyal canine companion, Alfie.

With the boom in dog ownership during the pandemic, this year’s event focuses on promoting responsible dog ownership, making sure that, alongside the joys of having a dog, owners recognise the responsibility they have to ensure that their pet is a positive member of the community and is able to live a happy and healthy life.

Additionally, the competition encourages an open dialogue on dog welfare issues, as well as providing an opportunity for MPs to meet with experts to discuss all aspects of the canine world.

Proud owner Mr Anderson said: “Alfie is my biggest supporter and a part of the family. He deserves the centre stage after all of his years of loyalty and service on the ‘pawlitical’ trail.

“He will always be a winner to me and has garnered quite a fan base when joining me out canvassing in Eastwood and Ashfield.

“We adopted Alfie when he was 11 years old and is a prime example of why people shouldn’t overlook adopting an oldie.

“Westminster Dog of the Year is not only a fun event to be involved in but also provides a great opportunity to highlight the importance of responsible dog ownership and the work MPs are doing to improve dog welfare.”

MPs will also be calling for supporters to vote for their canine companions.

After votes have been cast, one lucky pooch will take home the ultimate parliamentary privilege of the ‘Westminster Dog of the Year 2021’ title.

The competition starts at 10am on Thursday, October 28, at Victoria Tower Gardens, Westminster.