MP hopes Olympic success will leave Eastwood residents inspired to try swimming

With the action underway at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, and following the gold medal win for Team GB’s Adam Peaty in in the men’s 100m breaststroke, and Tom Daley and Matty Lee in the men’s synchronised 10m platform, MP Lee Anderson is hoping the Olympics will leave local people #InspiredToTry swimming.

Mr Anderson said: “I send my congratulations, and those of the nation, to Adam Peaty on another amazing gold medal.

“Also to Tom Daley and Matty Lee after their sensational performance receiving gold medals. I will be continuing to cheer on the rest of Team GB as the action continues.

Eastwood MP Lee Anderson.

“We are fortunate in Ashfield to have fantastic clubs and I hope the excitement of the Olympics will provide the motivation for many residents to be #InspiredToTry any of the fantastic sports of swimming, para swimming, diving, water polo, open water swimming or artistic swimming."

People can find their local clubs by using Swim England’s club finding tool here.

Mr Anderson said added: “We are known for producing champions in this area – Sam and Ollie Hynd being just two legends.

“Who knows, the next Adam Peaty, Ellie Simmonds or Alice Dearing could start their future Olympic journey in our pools.