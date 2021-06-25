The Maid Marian Line was closed to passengers as part of the Beeching Cuts in the 1960s – leaving the Selston area without rail links to Nottingham and elsewhere in the region.

In December, Ashfield District Council was awarded £50,000 by the Government to help reopen the line – a move that is also supported by Eastwood MP Lee Anderson.

If the reopening goes ahead, the line would run from Kirkby through Selston and onto Langley Mill, where connecting services would take passengers to Nottingham.

Councillor David Martin, who represents Underwood and is portfolio holder for street, parks and town centres, is fully backing the bid.

He said: “We have been working towards this for the past five years and the benefit to the area will be significant.

“The connectivity it will bring will boost investment opportunities within the district, bring jobs and make travelling across the area, including in our rural communities, faster and easier.

“The plans would see a station in Selston, as well as King’s Mill Hospital and links to HS2. It forms part of the West Kirkby Gateway which will see an integrated transport hub at Kirkby station.

“The first stage of the project will look at the reopening of the line itself, with an assessment of the feasibility of restoring stations to follow.”

Further support has been given to the plans by Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher – who represents Pinxton, just two miles from Selston but over the Derbyshire border. The MP recently wrote to Ashfield District Council, urging the authority to reopen the former Selston and Pinxton Station, saying the village has suffered as a result of the cuts.

He said: “These plans have the potential to make a really positive difference to Pinxton and residents that live in the town.

“I know that there have been discussions about re-opening the line for a while and so I want to do all that I can to make sure the line is reopened.