Music lovers enjoy 'the greatest festival Eastwood has ever seen'

Eve Bain, 15, performed her first ever gig at the Greasley Castle as part of the DH Lawrence Music Festival.

Every year in September, the festival sees a dozen venues across the town play host to back-to-back musicians all afternoon and evening.

Visitors are encouraged to embark on a pub crawl with a difference, enjoying a day out while soaking up sounds from a variety of performers along the way.

This year’s offering on Saturday, September 11, saw more than 100 talented artists play at 11 of the town’s most well-loved pubs in the company of hundreds of revellers from all over Nottinghamshire.

Kelsey and the Embers rocked the crowds at the Dog and Parrot.

The event was hailed a great success by organisers and music lovers alike.

The DH Lawrence Music Festival Facebook page posted: “We said we were going to come back with a bang after lockdown… and I hope you'll agree we did. What an absolutely amazing day.

“Thank you to everyone that made it possible and to everyone who attended.

“See you next year.”

Eastwood's streets were buzzing as visitors made their way around 11 different venues to hear live music.

Festival organiser Ben Mark Smith has thanked everyone for making the day so special.

He said: “I'd like thank the venues, artists and all who came and enjoyed the music.

“Also would like to thank Broxtowe Borough Council and Watson’s estate agents who sponsored the festival.

“We've already got next year's confirmed on September 10 and artists can sign up to play now.”

Some more great snapshots from the big day.

Venues that took part in this year’s festival included The Sun Inn, Dog and Parrot, Pick and Davy, Greasley Castle and many more.

Glyn Hassell, brand manager at the Dog and Parrot, said it was the best festival yet.

He said: “Huge crowds, unbelievably good artists. Without a doubt the best ever.

“Massive shout-outs to everyone that came out to support the day, all the incredible artists that raised the roof, and to Ben Mark Smith for arranging it all and delivering the greatest music festival that Eastwood, and possibly the world, has ever seen.

Festival organiser Ben Mark Smith entertained with his early-evening set.

“This was a huge boost to the town and the local community.

“We hope anyone who visited for the first time was impressed enough to come back again. Can’t wait for 2022.”