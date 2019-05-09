Mystery surrounds identity of woman found dead in Nottinghamshire river

Officers who are investigating after a body of a woman was found in the River Trent at West Bridgford do not believe the death was suspicious.

The woman's identity is not yet known and enquiries are continuing after police were called to the Lady Bay Bridge area just before 3.30pm on Wednesday.

She is described as black with a short dark afro hairstyle. She is aged between 40 and 60, about 5ft 2in tall and of stocky build.

She was wearing a number of items of jewellery - three bangles on her right wrist (two wooden and one gold coloured), earrings in both ears and two rings, one on each hand. She was wearing brown boots, black trousers, a red and black horizontally striped jumper and a black coat.

Anyone with information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 454 of May 8.