New homes in Babbington branded 'totally unacceptable' as plans rejected

Plans to build five new 'executive' homes next to Babbington Rescue have been rejected.

The plans for the demolition of kennels and the construction of the homes at Babbington Hall, Westby Lane, were discussed at Broxtowe Borough Council’s Planning Committee on July 7.

Babbington Dog Rescue Centre would be retained under the plans, with Babbington Hall house and one kennels building to be kept by the applicant. However, the attached boarding kennels, cattery and shop would be demolished.

Applicant Tony Sanderson, owner of Babbington Rescue, told the meeting: “The community will benefit from the new homes, from the major reduction in traffic and noise, which includes ourselves.

“The changed look of the site would fit much better with the way Babbington Hamlet is.”

But councillors opposed the plans, with leader Milan Radulovic labelling them “totally and utterly unacceptable”.

At the meeting, he said: “This sets a dangerous precedent for planning across the borough.

“I won’t support it and I can’t support it. Five houses of that scale and size is totally out of character and totally inappropriate.

“It’s totally and utterly unacceptable. I am not unsympathetic to the need to develop part of that site, but this should be rejected.”

Councillor Mel Crow, who said she spoke on behalf of residents in Babbington village, agreed: “I would say that the proposed development is not at all in keeping with the area.

“The dwellings are proposed to have a cul-de-sac style layout and that is what you might see in a suburban area, which is far from in keeping with the existing houses in Babbington village.

“To support this recommendation will change the landscape of this hidden gem in Broxtowe forever.”

But councillor for Kimberley Richard Robinson expressed his disapproval at some of the comments made.

He said: “I am appalled at some of the statements that have been made tonight.

“What the owner and his organisation have done for this borough, for this county and the country is absolutely huge.

“My understanding is that not everybody opposes the application.”