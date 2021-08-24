New leisure centre on the cards for Eastwood if £10million funding bid successful

The new leisure centre could be built in Coronation Park or on Walker Street.

An application has been submitted for more than £10million to be invested in the town, with ideas for a major revamp set to be open for public consultation soon.

An improvement plan drawn up at the end of last year included the potential for a new leisure centre and formation of a country park.

The plans also included the provision of starter business units and improvements to the appearance of the high street, along with replacing the existing library building with a new medical centre, library and voluntary sector hub.

Road improvements are also in mind.

Town council leader David Bagshaw said last year that Eastwood would be an ideal town to put a new leisure centre into.

He said: "We're better linked for the surrounding villages and that will be an exciting project to go ahead with and the fitness suite.

"The nearest facility for swimming and leisure is at Kimberley. It would be an incredible boost for Eastwood for a new centre.

"We know this will be the biggest change in Eastwood that this town has ever seen, if we get the money to do it – and hopefully we will.

"It'll be tremendous for the town of Eastwood and the area around."

The leisure facilities are earmarked for Walker Street or Coronation Park, dependent on the availability of land. A country park was earmarked for land behind Eastwood Cricket Club.

The dream of a new leisure centre depends on whether a £10million windfall from the latest Towns Fund bid is successful.

The Government scheme aiming to kickstart urban regeneration and boost infrastructure, tourism and jobs, with £3.6billion up for grabs for towns across the UK.

There may also be more money available as part of the Government’s Levelling Up agenda, which is distributed to towns on the basis of successful project selection.

Broxtowe Borough Council leader Milan Radulovic said: “We want a swimming facility and fitness suite in Eastwood, and we are working with landowners to find a site and get a bid in to Government.

“We have a lot of people with respiratory problems because of the coal mine legacy and it would be good for long Covid treatment.

"It's imperative that we have some sort of facility in the town to try and improve the general health and wellbeing of the local community."

When the funding is confirmed, all of the ideas on how to spend the money will be open for public consultation before final decisions are made.

There are currently only five swimming pools across the whole of Broxtowe. This means that there are 645 square metres of pool per 100,000 people, which is below the national average.

There are no outdoor pools, no Olympic sized pools and no diving facilities in the area.

Across the East Midlands as a whole there is only two public diving pools, according to the analysis of Sport England data, and no Olympic sized pool whatsoever.

Swim England said it predicted the nation would lose 40 per cent of its existing pools by the end of the decade, “potentially shutting millions out of the activities they love”.

A spokesperson said: “For everyone to be able to enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of swimming, it is absolutely vital that there are appropriate facilities in the right locations.

“Swim England’s 2019 Value of Swimming report forecast that the number of pools in England is set to decline by 40 per cent by the end of the decade, potentially shutting millions out of the activities they love.