New photo exhibition celebrates people who work in Eastwood's DH Lawrence quarter

A photo of Ashley the barber, which is featured in the exhibition.

There are ten people featured in the new photography exhibition by Andrew Lings and Lesley Grand-Scrutton, which is set to open at Eastwood Library on July 31.

It showcases four photographs of each person, including artists, dressmakers, hairdressers and designers who now work in buildings that were in the town when Lawrence lived in Eastwood.

Photographer Andrew Lings said: “The exhibition was supposed to take place last April, but obviously Covid got in the way.

Details about the exhibition.

"We are now able to show the exhibition at short notice in the library for a month.

“The exhibition will include some information about them and how they have got on during Covid.

"This is an on going project for us.”

Pop along to the exhibition at Eastwood Library any Monday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday during August.