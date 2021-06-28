New survey shows Nottinghamshire residents are tops for recycling

Figures from Local Household Waste Recycling Centres (or ‘tips’ as they’re more commonly known) from across England, show that, out of 23 county councils, 19 recycled less during lockdown than the year before, with only two doing better.

The statistics were obtained under the Freedom of Information Act by Access Self Storage.

They covered the six-month time periods July 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020, and July 1, 2020 and January 31, 2021, in an attempt to provide insight into Brits’ recycling habits before and during the lockdown.

Nottinghamshire has came out on top in a recent survey, recycling on average 78 per cent of all waste disposed at tips.

Nottinghamshire residents came out on top of the 23 county councils that responded, with their Local Household Waste Recycling Centres managing to recycle, on average, 78 per cent of all waste disposed at tips in the county across the six-month ranges.

Nottinghamshire resident Michelle Castanho explained: “I’m really proud that Nottinghamshire residents are recycling the most!

“Being stuck at home meant we produced way more waste than usual, and we put extra effort into sorting it before taking it to the tip.

"Turns out we weren’t the only ones.”

Simon Daggett, head of marketing at Access Self Storage added: “We approached county councils because we were keen to gather comparable data.

"To be honest, we were expecting to see higher recycling figures reported last year as everyone had more time at home to sort their waste before taking it to the tip.”

Responses were received from 23 of 25 county councils, with only Devon and Lincolnshire failing to provide figures of those who were asked.

You can view the data here.

Message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.