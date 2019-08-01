New 'trendy' homes in South Normanton set to be revealed

A new development in South Normanton which is promising to be "perfect" for first-time buyers and growing families, is set to go on the market.

Konnect, Rippon Homes’ development on the fringes of the Derbyshire village, will offer a collection of 26 three-bedroom houses once complete.

How the homes will look.

Located off Thornhill Drive, all of the homes within the development have been "meticulously-designed with both comfort and the latest interior fashion trends in mind".

Ian Dyke, Managing Director of Rippon Homes, said: “We’re excited to be unveiling the new range of homes at Konnect to would-be buyers soon, which will go some

way towards addressing the housing shortage in the local area.

“Given the high level of interest that we’ve already received however, we don’t expect the properties to remain available for too long once they are released for sale, so I would urge anyone who wants to be in with a chance of moving to this exciting new community to get in touch without delay.”

T]he Government-backed Help to Buy scheme will be available at Konnect, enabling purchasers to buy their new home with just a five per cent deposit.

The remaining amount is made up from a 20per cent equity loan and 75per cent mortgage.