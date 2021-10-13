The Horse and Groom, which is part of the UK’s leading pub company and brewer Greene King, re-opened its doors on Monday, October 11, along with a new menu.

The refurbishment includes a new heated drinking and dining pergola decorated with characterful festoon lighting where guests can now socialise outside until later, in warmth and comfort.

Customers with little ones will also be able to enjoy the outdoor play area for longer, and the external bar has been updated to replicate what’s inside the pub.

The Horse and Groom has undergone a makeover

Part of the beer garden at the front of the Horse and Groom has been transformed into a beach-style area, with sand-coloured resin flooring that creates a relaxing holiday feel.

Antony Cooper, general manager, said: “We’re delighted to re-open our doors to customers under the Pub and Grill banner and, to mark the occasion properly, we’re hosting a special Motown Night relaunch party on Friday, October 15, with live music sets from the sensational Dreamettes Motown Duo.

“We’re really excited about now being both a traditional pub and a grill restaurant and have invested heavily in our kitchen equipment to ensure that the dishes we lovingly prepare.