Next phase of £3million water pipes revamp begins in Langley Mill

Work begins on Station Road this week.

Ahead of schedule, work begins on Station Road this week, which is expected to take around four months to complete.

To keep Severn Trent engineers and other road users safe, temporary traffic lights will be in place at junctions along the road.

The project will then enter the final stage, when work begins on Mansfield Road, which is expected to finish by April 2022.

Three teams of engineers will work at the same time throughout the project, to get the job done as quickly as possible.

Lisa Orme from Severn Trent, said: “We’ve made fantastic progress in Langley Mill over recent months and our schedule is progressing quicker than we’d planned. We’d like to thank everyone for their patience and co-operation so far, while we’ve been working in the area.

“We’re now starting work on Station Road, towards Elnor Street, using two and three-way traffic lights at junctions along the road. We’re expecting this phase to finish in around four months, before moving onto the final stage, along Mansfield Road.”

Lisa added: “We’d like to reassure everyone that we’re doing everything we can to get the job done as quickly as possible.

“Once all of the work is complete, the area will have a modern and reliable water network that will last for generations.”

The water company is investing £3m to replace 12km of brand-new pipes across the Derbyshire village, to help reduce the number of leaks and bursts in the area.