The bridge over Hardy Street is set to be restored and maintained.

Fairgrove Developments, which began work on transforming the former Hardy Street brewery in 2015, has now submitted a planning application to Broxtowe Borough Council to convert the old main head office buildings into seven apartments.

The rest of The Brewery Yard has progressed well over the past year and has seen a number of residents move into the completed Maltings Apartments, The Maltby Townhouses and one of the renovated Kiln Stores.

It is hoped the planned apartments will further upgrade what has proved to be a popular development.

A spokesperson for Fairgrove said: “We are now anxiously awaiting planning consent to continue our work in the restoration, renovation and remodelling of the buildings and new homes that form part of the Kimberley Brewery redevelopment – for the benefit of those already living on the development and to create new homes of exceptional style and quality for local people.”

The work will involve the exterior renovation and restoration of the former main head office buildings of the Hardy and Hanson brewery, including sympathetic repointing of the Victorian red brickwork and stone arch over the original front doors, restoration of the large windows and any required roof repairs.

Developers said they are trying to keep as many of the original features as possible to retain the character of the historic buildings.

The spokesperson added: “The work will involve the stripping out of years of utilitarian additions or changes to the interior of the building, for example poor quality 1950 and 1960s partition walls and wiring and heating.

“But on the reverse of that, where possible, some of the original features of the building such as the main staircase, if possible and if current building and safety regulations will allow, will remain.

“The restoration of the bridge over Hardy Street, that has fallen into dereliction like the rest of the development, is to be restored and maintained.”