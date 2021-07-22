No garden waste or glass collections across Broxtowe this week as refuse teams self-isolate

The council is anticipating that there will be no garden waste or glass collections as it continues to monitor the situation.

Staff have advised residents to put their bins out as usual but to check the council’s social media channels for updates if they are not emptied.

A Broxtowe Borough Council spokesperson said: “Earlier this week we reported that some of our Refuse Teams were self-isolating due to COVID-19 guidance.

The council continues to monitor the situation.

"As a result, we are anticipating that there will be no garden waste or glass collections this week.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation and are looking at appropriate recovery plans. In the past this has included weekend work to catch up, but we will provide further information on this in due course if it is possible.

“Therefore, we are advising that residents place their bin out as usual, but if it is not emptied then please take it back in and monitor our official social media channels and website for further updates.

“We appreciate your patience at this time as we are ensuring that we are following all the correct COVID-19 measures to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this as it is an evolving situation, and we really do appreciate the kind comments we have received from residents who have wished our employees well and highlighted the great work they have done throughout the pandemic to keep collections running as normal up until this point.

“We will provide further updates as we get them.”

Figures reveal the number of people being told to self-isolate by Test and Trace across Nottinghamshire has now reached its highest level in six months.