Nottingham Forest legends and TV stars lining-up for this year's Footprints Cup

Forest legends Kenny Burns and Archie Gemmill will lead the two sides playing for this year’s Footprints Cup at Ilkeston Town FC on Sunday, August 8 at 2.30pm.

A title winner with both Forest and Derby, Archie Gemmill’s side will feature several former Forest players, including Marlon Harewood and Eugen Bop, as well as Emmerdale stars James Hooton and Jay Kontzle and Hollyoaks men David Kennedy and Rishi Nair.

Determined not to be outplayed, Team Burns will feature former Sheffield United man Paddy Kennedy in goal, former Forest stars Andy Reid and Guy Moussi, Emmerdale star Joe Warren-Plant, Hollyoaks pair Billy Price and Owen Warner, Sky Sports presenter Tom White, Andrew Self from BBC’s The Greatest Dancer and Nottinghamshire boxer Nathan Kirk.

Marlon Harewood is one of the former Forest stars taking part in the game this weekend. Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

Established in 2018, this year’s Footprints Cup is this year dedicated to the memory of Oscar Leonardo Martin and Tommy Martin, Oscar’s dad, will have the honour of leading out Team Burns.

The Footprints centre, based in Sneinton, helps babies and pre-school children affected Down’s Syndrome, and conditions such as cerebral palsy that cause motor disorders or motor development delay, to reach their full potential in a safe, fun and supportive environment.

Andrea Kelly, footprints manager, said: “We are overwhelmed by the support shown for the Footprints Cup once again and we are so pleased to have it back again following a years’ absence due to Covid.

"This year will be especially poignant as the community comes together to celebrate Oscar’s life.

"The funds raised at the Footprints Cup make a huge positive impact on our ability to help families in Nottingham and the East Midlands and I would like to thank everyone for their support.

“A host of attractions alongside the football match will make sure that everyone is well entertained so this should be a great afternoon for the whole family and a chance to help a worthy cause whilst enjoying the fun.