The festival, at Nottingham’s Wollaton Park, was due to feature live sets from Richard Ashcroft, Supergrass, Melanie C, Heather Small, The Selecter, The Vamps, Becky Hill and Sleeper amongst others.

And organisers DHP Family had been confident that the event, scheduled for July 24, would take place this year after being cancelled last year due to Covid.

But now, the delay to July 19 of full unlocking announced by the Prime Minister earlier this month has meant the event has again had to scratched.

Melanie C was one of the star names due to be performing at Splendour next year

In a statement, DHP Family said: “Firstly, we wanted to say a huge thanks for your patience whilst we figured out our options, this took a little longer than we had hoped.

"Following the announcement that lockdown easing is being delayed, we’ve now made the difficult decision to postpone Splendour Festival.

"As much as we were looking forward to a day of fantastic music with you all, the four-week delay has meant we just won’t be able to stage this year’s event.

We’re devastated that we’re having to postpone for a second year running.

"We know this will be disappointing to everyone who had plans to attend, but also for all the artists, contractors and staff who count on Splendour for work.

"We can only say how sorry we are that we couldn’t make it work for this year.

The good news is we’ll be back for 2022, and plans are already underway.

"We’re currently talking to all the acts from this year’s line-up to check their availability for next year, and we’ll have the line-up with you as soon as we can.

If you already have a ticket for this year's event we'd urge you to hold on to it, it will be valid for 2022’s festival.

"This helps to support Splendour and all the fantastic musicians who play at it.

For more information, please visit our FAQ page at www.splendourfestival.com/faqs.