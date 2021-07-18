Nottinghamshire fashion ace shortlisted for national business award

Yen Wei Goo, from Nottingham has been shortlisted in the fashion and beauty category for the Midlands.

Regional winners from each category will be announced in September ahead of the national final, which is taking place in November.

The regional finals are due to take place in-person, but this will depend on government guidelines.

Yen Wei Goo is delighted to be shortlisted for this award.

After the uncertainty of the past 18 months, this year’s event is important as it provides an opportunity to bring the business community together to recognise and celebrate the achievements of individuals and organisations alike.

Francesca James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, said: “We have seen some incredible finalists over the years, and this year is no exception. It really is one of the strongest shortlists we’ve ever had, and the fact so many exceptional people have applied during such a tough year is a testament to the resolve and entrepreneurial talent that exists across the UK.”

Yen is delighted to be shortlisted for this award as it recognises the success of her female-owned and operated business and puts sustainability firmly in the spotlight.

During the seven years since Yen launched Paguro Upcycle, society’s attitude towards the fashion industry has changed.

Awareness around sustainability has increased and many consumers embrace campaigns such as Veganuary, Shop Local, and plastic-free July.

Yen believes brands and retailers have a responsibility to increase their transparency, so consumers know where their clothes come from and what materials they are made from.

Lasting and collaborative change from consumers, retailers, and brands is required to tackle this toxic issue and promote why quality over quantity is key.

Yen commented: “It is a great privilege to be shortlisted for the Great British Entrepreneur Awards. With sustainability gaining mainstream attention and consumers using their purchasing power for good, it feels like the industry is ready to embrace change and make a real difference.

“And the timing of the announcement could not be better as July marks Independent Retailer Month, which encourages communities to support local businesses and business owners,” she added.

To mark Independent Retailer Month, and to thank everyone who has supported Yen over the past seven years, every customer who makes a purchase this month will be entered into a draw to win a voucher to spend at Paguro Upcycle.

More can be found at https://paguroupcycle.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.