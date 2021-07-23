Nottinghamshire motorists are being urged to take a 'mental MOT'

Car rental experts at StressFreeCarRental.com are offering Nottinghamshire motorists tips to help improve their mental headspace on the road.

When a vehicle has a blip, the fix is usually easy to identify. However, if the person behind the wheel’s mental health needs an MOT, it is a lot harder to spot.

Driving, especially on busy roads, and daily life, can bring about emotions, stresses, and anxieties. A driver's mental wellbeing is crucial to keeping them safe when they’re behind the wheel.

Stress-free driving is recommended as we move out of lockdown restrictions this summer.

Things weighing on your mind and mental health issues can cause a range of physical symptoms, including an unsettled stomach, headaches, and a lack of sleep.

A spokesperson for StressFreeCarRental.com said: “As the roads are getting more congested, the chances of frustration and outbursts are higher. Having a calm mind when driving will help alleviate some of these issues and allow you to react sensibly”.

StressFreeCarRental.com’s guide to mindfulness for motorists includes:

Good sleep – A lack of sleep can have a severe impact on physical and mental health. When our body and mind is rested, we are more likely to deal with minor stresses better. Having a good rest before embarking on longer journeys is very important.

Breathe – Practising mindfulness techniques before embarking on a task that makes you feel anxious or stressed will help regulate your breathing and heart rate. Mindful breathing involves a person becoming aware of the way they breathe and focusing on it.

Clear your mind – Exercise can be great for calming our bodies and clearing our minds. Before a long journey, or before doing something that will inevitably bring on stress, it is a good idea to stretch your legs and get some air in your lungs.