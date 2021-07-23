Nottinghamshire motorists are being urged to take a 'mental MOT'
Nottinghamshire drivers are being urged to look after their mental health as roads get busier and the world reopens this summer.
Car rental experts at StressFreeCarRental.com are offering Nottinghamshire motorists tips to help improve their mental headspace on the road.
When a vehicle has a blip, the fix is usually easy to identify. However, if the person behind the wheel’s mental health needs an MOT, it is a lot harder to spot.
Driving, especially on busy roads, and daily life, can bring about emotions, stresses, and anxieties. A driver's mental wellbeing is crucial to keeping them safe when they’re behind the wheel.
Things weighing on your mind and mental health issues can cause a range of physical symptoms, including an unsettled stomach, headaches, and a lack of sleep.
A spokesperson for StressFreeCarRental.com said: “As the roads are getting more congested, the chances of frustration and outbursts are higher. Having a calm mind when driving will help alleviate some of these issues and allow you to react sensibly”.
StressFreeCarRental.com’s guide to mindfulness for motorists includes:
Good sleep – A lack of sleep can have a severe impact on physical and mental health. When our body and mind is rested, we are more likely to deal with minor stresses better. Having a good rest before embarking on longer journeys is very important.
Breathe – Practising mindfulness techniques before embarking on a task that makes you feel anxious or stressed will help regulate your breathing and heart rate. Mindful breathing involves a person becoming aware of the way they breathe and focusing on it.
Clear your mind – Exercise can be great for calming our bodies and clearing our minds. Before a long journey, or before doing something that will inevitably bring on stress, it is a good idea to stretch your legs and get some air in your lungs.
Regular vehicle checks – People get anxious for a range of reasons when behind the wheel, whether that’s external factors outside the car, concerns about arriving on time or even about the car itself. It is sensible to eliminate any concerns about the car by carrying out regular vehicle checks. Keeping an engine topped up with oil and making sure the car’s coolant level is high enough will prevent some less serious breakdowns.