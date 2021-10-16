Over the last six weeks, the team of new police cadets have begun working with officers and staff and getting a taster for all aspects of police life.

The youngsters have met with a range of officers serving the communities of Nottinghamshire, including working with the drone team, off-road bike officers and the Reacher teams.

The cadets, aged between 11 and 18-years-old, have also learned how police conduct searches within woodland areas and spoke with one of the force's dog handlers to gain an understanding of how the dog unit works.

Nottinghamshire Police welcomes its newest recruits

The new recruits have received praise from local communities while attending events, such as the Southwell Ploughing match and show, while working with special constables as officers.

By taking part in the nationwide scheme the new recruits are already learning new skills, making friends and gaining confidence to try new things in their everyday lives.

The volunteer police cadet programme is split into two schemes, with those aged 11 to 16-years-old joining the junior cadets programme, taking part in community projects, events and learning new life skills.

And a further group, known as senior cadets, is aimed at teenagers aged between 16 and 18-years-old, where they are able to gain an understanding of modern-day policing.

Helen Ridley BEM (British Empire Medal), force partnership officer at Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We're very proud as a force to have welcomed over 100 brand new recruits to the nationally recognised youth group.

"Our cadets are taught vital life skills and also able to make a whole heap of new friends from all backgrounds of life.

"We want to encourage young people from all backgrounds, including those who may be vulnerable to influences of crime to join the cadets and help inspire them to participate positively in their communities and give young people a chance to be heard."