Nottinghamshire recycling centres change to autumn opening times this week

Nottinghamshire recycling centres are set to switch to autumn opening hours this week
From Tuesday, October 1 recycling centres in Mansfield, Kirkby, Worksop, Warsop and Bilsthorpe will open from 8am until 6pm until the end of October.
From the start of November to the end of February the hours change to 8am to 4pm daily.
The Recycling Centres are able to recycle items such as: garden waste, wood, cooking oil, tv’s and monitors, batteries, glass bottles and jars, electrical and electronic items, furniture, batteries including car batteries, engine oil, scrap metal, textiles, bric-a-brac, fluorescent tubes and light bulbs and small quantities of soil and hardcore.
All waste must be from Nottinghamshire resident’s own homes. Find out what can and can’t be recycled here: www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/recycling
Visiting a Recycling Centre will be quicker if waste is sorted into groups, if a mixed bag of waste is taken to a site the staff will open it to further sort and recycle what’s inside. By doing this the recycling centres in Nottinghamshire are able to recycle over 80 percent of the waste they handle.
Recycling Centre Locations
Beeston Recycling Centre - Lilac Grove, Beeston, NG9 1PF
Bilsthorpe Recycling Centre - Brailwood Road, Bilsthorpe, NG22 8UA
Calverton Recycling Centre - Hollinwood Lane, Calverton, NG14 6NR
Giltbrook Recycling Centre - Gilthill, Giltbrook, NG16 2HR
Hucknall Recycling Centre - Wigwam Lane, Hucknall, NG15 5SZ
Kirkby Recycling Centre - Sidings Road, Lowmoor Industrial Estate, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, NG17 7JZ
Mansfield Recycling Centre - Kestral Park, Kestral Road, Mansfield, NG18 5FT
Newark Recycling Centre - Brunel Drive, Newark, NG24 2EG
Retford Recycling Centre - Hallcroft Road, Retford,DN22 7LE
Warsop Recycling Centre - Oakfield Lane, Warsop, NG20 0JG
West Bridgford Recycling Centre - Rugby Road, West Bridgford, NG2 7HA
Worksop Recycling Centre - Shireoaks Road, Worksop, S80 3HA