The crowd at Splendour Festival 2019

Nottinghamshire's Splendour Festival - in pictures

Festival-goers descended on Wollaton Hall and Deer Park for a sold-out, star-studded Splendour Festival this weekend.

With more than 40 acts across five stages, spanning all musical genres, from fresh faced talent to living legends, there was something for everyone.

Brit Award winner Rag N Bone man warmed up the main stage ahead of Manic Street Preachers on Saturday evening, dedicating a song to a young fan, holding a sign saying "No 1 Rag'n'Bone Man Fan' at the front of the stage.
Back with a brand new album this year, Ska legends and two-tone icons The Specials got the crowd jumping when they played the main stage on Saturday
Festival goers turned out in force for the 11th Splendour Festival, which sold a record-breaking 25,000 tickets.
Louisa became The X Factors youngest-ever winner at the age of 17, in 2015. Louisa entertained the afternoon crowd with hit songs Tears and her first solo records So Good and Best Behaviour.
