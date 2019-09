Single people from Nottinghamshire are being invited to apply for the next series of hit TV show Love Island.

Auditions are now underway for series six of the popular ITV2 show, which has made household names out of many of the previous contestants.

So if you're single, lively and fancy living in a luxury villa in the sunshine while looking for love - apply now!

Applications are open to people aged 18 and over.

To find out more, or to apply, visit www.itv.com/loveisland.