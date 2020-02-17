Nottinghamshire YouTube star eats McDonald's Big Mac on six continents in 10 days - and this is how they compared

A North Notts YouTube star has returned home after setting himself the challenge of eating a McDonald’s Big Mac on six continents in 10 days.

Tom Stanniland said he wanted to find out if a Big Mac tasted the same in every continent, so set out on the mammoth ten day journey for his channel.

Tom Stanniland has 2.68M subscribers on Youtube

The 29-year-old, known online as Kill’em, explained that he set off on his own on February 1, and returned to his home in Worksop on the 11th.

He started his journey in the Worksop branch, before travelling to London, and sampling a Big Mac in Sao Paulo, Johannesburg, Perth, Tokyo and Los Angeles.

Tom said: “I set out to just have a Big Mac in each country, but ended up trying the specials menu as well. The Teryaki McBurger in Tokyo was my favourite, I think, and I really liked the watermelon drink in Johannesburg.

“I’d never been to any of those countries before apart from America, so it was good seeing what all the places had to offer.

Tom Stanniland

“There’s not much difference in the taste of a Big Mac in each continent – I thought it might differ a little bit but it was just the same, right down to the order of the sauce and gherkins. It’s just recognisable right down to the taste.

“The design of the restaurants were pretty much the same, they all had the touch-screen ordering system, apart from Tokyo.”

Tom’s YouTube channel has been a full-time job for the last three years, and boasts an impressive 2.68M subscribers.

He hit the headlines in March last year, when he launched a Big Mac into space strapped to a weather balloon – which ended up at the training ground of League Two football club Colchester United.

“The channel started off with eating challenges and things like that, it was just a hobby, and then it exploded. I’m still trying to get my head around it.”

“I don’t know if I can top this, but I’ve got to try haven’t I!”

The video will be on Tom’s channel at 7pm tonight here: https://www.youtube.com/user/killemftw/videos