Nottinghamshire People's Vote campaigners are taking part in a rally at the European Parliament in Brussels to show their support for a People’s Vote on the Brexit deal with the option of remaining in the EU.

The rally will include the laying of a garland in memory of Jo Cox, the MP who was murdered during the referendum campaign in 2016.

Notts People's Vote campaigners join pro-EU rally in Brussels

Campaigners from Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire – ranging in age from 16 to 83 – will travel by coach, ferry and train before staging a rally in the EU capital on Tuesday, July 9th.

Others will make their way independently from Northumberland and the South East.

East Midlands Liberal Democrat MEP Bill Newton Dunn has agreed to meet the campaigners, together with fellow Remain-supporting MEPs Shaffaq Mohammed (Lib Dems), Magid Magid (Greens) and Jude Kirton-Darling, Labour MEP for the North East.

Susan Martin, one of the founding members of the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire People’s Vote Group, said: “This promises to be a marvellous event and we’re delighted that campaigners from Nottingham will be taking part to show our support.

“There is no mandate for the No Deal being trumpeted by Tory Party leadership candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt. Crashing out on WTO terms – the worst trading terms in the world – would threaten jobs, security and our local NHS services in Nottinghamshire.

“Far from resolving Brexit, leaving the EU without a deal, would make the crisis worse and guarantee the arguments, pain and chaos carry on and on.”

The rally will feature recitals of pro-European songs by the Yorkshire Remain Voice Choir - whose performances outside the Westminster Parliament have been broadcast around the world - accompanied by brass band players and other musicians. It will also be backed by musician and campaigner, Madeleina Kay (2018 Young European of the Year), and Brussels-based singers and activists.

The rally is organised by Yorkshire for Europe, a newly-formed alliance of 14 citizens’ groups in the Yorkshire & the Humber region campaigning for the UK to remain in the EU.

On Monday July 8th, campaigners will sing a hymn and lay a garland of hand-knitted white roses in the Place Jo Cox. This is the square in the Belgian capital dedicated to the memory of the Labour MP for Batley & Spen, murdered by a right-wing fanatic in the run-up to the 2016 referendum.

The group will also be visiting the European Parliament, as well as the Committee of the Regions, to learn more about the EU’s democratic processes.